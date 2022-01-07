Las Vegas To Host College Football Playoff National Championship In 2025

Las Vegas and Miami are set to be the next hosts for the College Football Playoff title games in 2025 and 2026, sources told The Action Network's Brett McMurphy on Friday.

The College Football Playoff has not yet announced the two venues as host sites until it determines whether it wants to expand the playoff field or not. The games to be played at the end of the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons are the last two years of the current 12-year playoff contract, according to The Action Network.

Title games would be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on January 6, 2025 and at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on January 5, 2026.

This would mark the first College Football Playoff National Championship game at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is the 11th different city to host the National Championship is as many years, according to McMurphy. Allegiant Stadium is also the host site for the 2024 Super Bowl, meaning Sin City will host the National Championship and the Super Bowl within 11 months of one another.