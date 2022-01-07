Lily Collins made quite an impression on Princess Diana when she was just a little girl. During a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Emily in Paris star, who is the daughter of British musician Phil Collins, recalled a slightly awkward, yet hilarious encounter with the royal family as a kid.

"I have been told that this is what happened," Lily began her tale. "I'm giving Diana flowers, and the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back. So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who's going to really punish me?"

She had a similar interaction with Prince Charles on a separate occasion, as well. "I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles, and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him, like throw a toy telephone at his head," she shared. "Which, again, all the air was sucked out of the room.”

So, why was 2-year-old Lily spending so much time with the royal family? Her dad was very involved with The Prince's Trust, a charity organization founded by Pince Charles, back in the day. She said she was "along for the ride" with her parents.

You can watch Lily tell the whole story, as well as see an adorable photo of Lily with the late Princess Diana, at around the 1:40 mark in the below video.