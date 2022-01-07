LISTEN: Macaulay Culkin Blasts WWE On 'Wrestling With Freddie' Podcast

Macaulay Culkin critiqued the current state of WWE's product during his recent appearance on fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr.'s iHeartRadio podcast Wrestling with Freddie this week.

The Home Alone star pointed out that the company continues to book the repeated angles and storylines, especially with a lack of talent amid more than 80 releases in 2021.

“Especially the product now, f*** dude,” Culkin said. “If I have to see one more f******, don’t get me wrong I’m looking forward to seeing what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more frickin’ time, you know?

“That’s the thing. They’ll do the same pay-per-view back to back. It’s always like New Day/Usos like every frickin’ card. Like, I understand that their roster isn’t as deep as it was a year ago. They’ve cut I think 86 wrestlers from their roster this past calendar year. So yeah, you don’t have this rich variety that you might have had before, but even then, man, it’s like how many times can we watch the same match over again?”

Prinze, who had previously written for WWE, mentioned that he was frequently asked why Culkin hasn't taken on the same position.

“There were times when I wanted to. Like, kind of just, you know, find six months of my life at the very least to kind of go in there and stuff. You know, I will say I do kind of regret not doing that. Now that I’m a Dad and stuff like that, I ain’t got time. Man, I’ve barely got time to pee at this point. Do you know what I mean?” Culkin said. “I never just got round to it, there was always something. Next thing I know I’m on the road being in a pizza band or something!”

