Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Announce New Era Of 'The Bandwagon Tour'

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are hitting the road again, kicking off a new era of “The Bandwagon Tour.” The co-headlining show is picking up from its first run in 2018, adding tour dates in 15 cities this year.

The “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” singer and the country quartet will feature special guests, The Cadillac Three, on the upcoming tour. Lambert hailed “The Bandwagon Tour” as “one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done” as she announced “round two” on Friday (January 7). Little Big Town posted on their own social media channels that they’ve “been dying to share this news!” Tickets to the opening show in Houston go on sale on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m., while tickets for all other tour dates will go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m., according to a press release. Find the list of tour dates here: