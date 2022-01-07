Nebraska Man's DNA Test Kit Reveals 18 Half-Siblings

Taking a 23andMe DNA test connected a Nebraska man with more than a dozen siblings he didn’t know he had.

23andMe has sold more than 12 million DNA kits since 2006, aiming to help people “access, understand and benefit from the endlessly interesting and diverse things your genetics can tell you,” its website explains. Oftentimes, people can find out more about their health, traits and ancestry.

Quinten Saathoff, of Franklin, found 18 half-siblings. He explained to NTV News that he decided to take a DNA test after 23andMe revealed to his younger brother that the boys were conceived by a donor. Saathoff has since tried contacting some of his siblings through social media. Some have established contact with Saathoff, and he plans to meet some of them soon.

“I just remember thinking ‘wow,’” he told NTV News. Saathoff has opted not to contact his biological father to respect his and his family’s privacy, but said from pictures, “we almost look like we are twins.”

23andMe said in a statement to the news outlet:

“With genetic testing readily available to consumers, we are increasingly hearing stories of families discovering and reuniting with newfound relatives, and of customers finding unexpected results in their reports. Although 23andMe was not designed specifically to help people confirm parentage or find biological parents, our DNA Relatives tool does help people find and connect with participating genetic relatives. This feature is completely optional, meaning customers must actively choose to participate and are informed up front that by using the tool, they may discover unexpected relationships.”