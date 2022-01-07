Nebraska Man's DNA Test Kit Reveals 18 Half-Siblings

By Kelly Fisher

January 7, 2022

DNA test
Photo: Getty Images

Taking a 23andMe DNA test connected a Nebraska man with more than a dozen siblings he didn’t know he had.

23andMe has sold more than 12 million DNA kits since 2006, aiming to help people “access, understand and benefit from the endlessly interesting and diverse things your genetics can tell you,” its website explains. Oftentimes, people can find out more about their health, traits and ancestry.

Quinten Saathoff, of Franklin, found 18 half-siblings. He explained to NTV News that he decided to take a DNA test after 23andMe revealed to his younger brother that the boys were conceived by a donor. Saathoff has since tried contacting some of his siblings through social media. Some have established contact with Saathoff, and he plans to meet some of them soon.

“I just remember thinking ‘wow,’” he told NTV News. Saathoff has opted not to contact his biological father to respect his and his family’s privacy, but said from pictures, “we almost look like we are twins.”

23andMe said in a statement to the news outlet:

“With genetic testing readily available to consumers, we are increasingly hearing stories of families discovering and reuniting with newfound relatives, and of customers finding unexpected results in their reports. Although 23andMe was not designed specifically to help people confirm parentage or find biological parents, our DNA Relatives tool does help people find and connect with participating genetic relatives. This feature is completely optional, meaning customers must actively choose to participate and are informed up front that by using the tool, they may discover unexpected relationships.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices