See How Much Top TikTok Stars Earned In 2021

The growth of TikTok is unparalleled — and so is the bank account of top TikTok stars whose net worth grew exponentially in the past year.

Forbes released its top-earning TikTokers of 2021 list Friday, and sitting at No. 1 is the reigning queen of TikTok, Charli D'Amelio.

She raked in $17.5 million last year, up from $7 million in 2020. D'Amelio, 17, has the app's largest following, with 133 million followers. In addition to TikTok, she has advertising partnerships with Dunkin' Donuts, Invisalign, Morphe cosmetics and a Hollister line with her older sister, Dixie, who is ranked No. 2 on the Forbes list.

Dixie D'Amelio, 20, earned $10 million in 2021, up from $2.9 million the year before. She's making a career as a singer right now, with newly released singles F***BOY and Psycho. Dixie D'Amelio was on the lineup for iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, where Charli joined her for a few shows as a backup dancer. Both sisters are also stars on their family's Hulu original TV show, The D'Amelio Show, where they are dubbed as "TikTok's First Family."

Addison Rae Easterling, 21, comes in at No. 3 with $8.5 million earned in 2021. Easterling most recently launched her own fragrance line and starred in He's All That on Netflix. She also has brand deals with American Eagle and has her own beauty line called Item Beauty, in addition to releasing a single, Obsessed.

Here are the top 5 TikTokers in 2021: