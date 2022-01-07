SZA Debuts Hazy Visualizer To 'I Hate U' Starring LaKeith Stanfield

It's not just the fans waiting on the songstress to drop her next project. SZA herself has expressed that she's ready and waiting to put out new music. In 2019, she even revealed that she had a few hit collaborations waiting on the backburner, including a track with Justin Timberlake, sharing:

"Yesterday, I was in the studio with Justin Timberlake. That was kind of nuts. We made a really cool song, and I couldn’t believe it. We’re on the same label I heard, which I didn’t know until yesterday, and he was like, ‘I wanna work with you.’ I was like, ‘Why?’, and he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff,’ and we did, and it was really great.”

Check out the 'I Hate U' visualizer above.