Young Thug Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers In A Sweet Instagram Message

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As a student of hip hop, Young Thug is never shy when it comes to sharing is opinion on the history of the genre. So it comes as no surprise that the star is a huge fan and supporter of Nicki Minaj. On Thursday, the "Power" took to Instagram to give the Pinkprint rapper her flowers, with a sweet message, saying:

"Nicki Minaj definitely top five female artists of all time. She definitely in the top five. For me, though. Just for me. I think for the majority of people in the world — she definitely in the top five [too]."

The news comes just months after the Barb scored her first diamond record with "Super Bass" reaching over 10 million sales in the U.S. The Barb took to social media to celebrate the prestigious honor with her 162 million Instagram followers, sharing:

"#SuperBassDiamondThank you for over a decade of support.#Barbz(special thx to Ester Dean, Kane, Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace & Rosie, Ellen, Young Money/Cash Money & Republic. This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way."

The Queen- bred rapstress has certainly earned her spot at the top after over a decade of dropping hit records. In June, Nicki landed the final spot in Rap Caviar’s 2010s Mount Rushmore list. After the LeBron James suggested that Future should take the last spot on the list, Nicki responded:

"Never thought I’d get the opportunity to give you the alley oop. But you almost had it. It’s N I C K I…EMMMM I N A J!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

What's your favorite Nicki Minaj track?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices