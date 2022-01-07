Young Thug Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers In A Sweet Instagram Message

As a student of hip hop, Young Thug is never shy when it comes to sharing is opinion on the history of the genre. So it comes as no surprise that the star is a huge fan and supporter of Nicki Minaj. On Thursday, the "Power" took to Instagram to give the Pinkprint rapper her flowers, with a sweet message, saying:

"Nicki Minaj definitely top five female artists of all time. She definitely in the top five. For me, though. Just for me. I think for the majority of people in the world — she definitely in the top five [too]."