Young Thug Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers In A Sweet Instagram Message
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 7, 2022
As a student of hip hop, Young Thug is never shy when it comes to sharing is opinion on the history of the genre. So it comes as no surprise that the star is a huge fan and supporter of Nicki Minaj. On Thursday, the "Power" took to Instagram to give the Pinkprint rapper her flowers, with a sweet message, saying:
"Nicki Minaj definitely top five female artists of all time. She definitely in the top five. For me, though. Just for me. I think for the majority of people in the world — she definitely in the top five [too]."
.@youngthug showing love to @NICKIMINAJ via Instagram stories. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Clcirpk0y3— 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗕 𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗠 (@BarbRoom) January 6, 2022
The news comes just months after the Barb scored her first diamond record with "Super Bass" reaching over 10 million sales in the U.S. The Barb took to social media to celebrate the prestigious honor with her 162 million Instagram followers, sharing:
"#SuperBassDiamondThank you for over a decade of support.#Barbz(special thx to Ester Dean, Kane, Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace & Rosie, Ellen, Young Money/Cash Money & Republic. This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way."
The Queen- bred rapstress has certainly earned her spot at the top after over a decade of dropping hit records. In June, Nicki landed the final spot in Rap Caviar’s 2010s Mount Rushmore list. After the LeBron James suggested that Future should take the last spot on the list, Nicki responded:
"Never thought I’d get the opportunity to give you the alley oop. But you almost had it. It’s N I C K I…EMMMM I N A J!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
End of discussion @NICKIMINAJ 👑 pic.twitter.com/oehIShI2JU— RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) June 1, 2021
What's your favorite Nicki Minaj track?