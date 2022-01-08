Demi Lovato Is 'Doing Well' After Completing Another Rehab Stint

Demi Lovato has reportedly completed another stint in rehab.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to Page Six that the "Breakdown" singer went to Utah for treatment but has returned home and is "doing well."

News of the singer's most recent stint in rehab comes after they told fans being "California sober" –– meaning that the drink alcohol and smoke marijuana –– wouldn't work for them and their journey moving forward.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," the 29-year-old posted to Instagram back in December. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Weeks after making the declaration, the entertainer unveiled a shaved head in a photo that fans noticed was seemingly taken at a rehab facility.