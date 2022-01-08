Dierks Bentley shared some pretty scary footage of his recent snowy Tennessee bike ride.

In the clip –– that has now been viewed more than 57,000 times –– the country singer-songwriter is seen taking advantage of Nashville's wintry weather, maneuvering a mountain bike through a picturesque snow-clad forest, dodging trees along a narrow path.

Things go awry about halfway into the video, however, when the brakes of the "Beers On Me" singer's bike can be heard screeching while he attempts to slow down. Suddenly, the camera topples over revealing a sideways-leaning bike and chuckling singer.

"You'd think I learned my lesson," Dierks says in the video. "Well, there we are," he says panting after flying off the bike. "I've been here before."

In the caption, the country musician says the accident happened because he was trying to "film and bike" at the same time. "What an idiot," he wrote.