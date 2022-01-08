Dierks Bentley Flies Off His Bike While Riding Around In The Snow

By Regina Park

January 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley shared some pretty scary footage of his recent snowy Tennessee bike ride.

In the clip –– that has now been viewed more than 57,000 times –– the country singer-songwriter is seen taking advantage of Nashville's wintry weather, maneuvering a mountain bike through a picturesque snow-clad forest, dodging trees along a narrow path.

Things go awry about halfway into the video, however, when the brakes of the "Beers On Me" singer's bike can be heard screeching while he attempts to slow down. Suddenly, the camera topples over revealing a sideways-leaning bike and chuckling singer.

"You'd think I learned my lesson," Dierks says in the video. "Well, there we are," he says panting after flying off the bike. "I've been here before."

In the caption, the country musician says the accident happened because he was trying to "film and bike" at the same time. "What an idiot," he wrote.

In a separate post, Dierks showed off his one-handed snowy bike riding skills, filming a short trip across a flat surface into a wooded area. The singer even daringly crosses a small bridge all while holding the camera.

After such a gnarly fall, though, one fan commented with a suggestion to get some new filming equipment for his outdoor adventures.

"Um... time for a GoPro?" the fan wrote under the video.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices