Miley Cyrus Has 'Artistic' Bond With Her New Boyfriend Maxx Morando
By Regina Park
January 8, 2022
Miley Cyrus is kicking the new year off with romance.
A source exclusively confirmed to E! News that the singer is dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando and the two are happy.
"She's happily dating Maxx," the insider to the outlet, confirming that Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, have been hanging out together a lot lately and even share some of the same friends.
The couple is also apparently bonding over their musical interests. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," the source said.
Apparently Maxx was also in Miami to support Miley as she hosted Miley's New Year's Eve show for NBC.
"He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping and having a good time with them," a second source revealed. "They were all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."
Speculation about a relationship between Miley and Maxx first grew after the two were spotted getting cozy at the Gucci Love Parade Runway Show, that took place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in November.
The two showed up in rock royalty ensembles and were reportedly holding hands at one point during the evening.
Though Miley and Maxx haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, the "Prisoner" singer has previously raved about the drummer's fashion sense.
In September, Miley revealed to Vogue that one of her unique festival costumes was actually a collab between Maxx and Shane Kastl.
"This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," she told the fashion mag. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."
The rumored romance comes more than a year after Miley and Cody Simpson split in August 2020.