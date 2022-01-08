Miley Cyrus is kicking the new year off with romance.

A source exclusively confirmed to E! News that the singer is dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando and the two are happy.

"She's happily dating Maxx," the insider to the outlet, confirming that Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, have been hanging out together a lot lately and even share some of the same friends.

The couple is also apparently bonding over their musical interests. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," the source said.

Apparently Maxx was also in Miami to support Miley as she hosted Miley's New Year's Eve show for NBC.

"He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping and having a good time with them," a second source revealed. "They were all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."