Police Officer Charged In Girlfriend's Murder After Saying She Shot Herself

By Bill Galluccio

January 8, 2022

David McCoy, 28
Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office

An Alabama police officer has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend. According to WAAY, Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy called 911 on Friday (January 7) to report that his girlfriend had shot herself inside her car.

He works as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex where the woman, who has not been identified, was killed but was not on duty at the time.

Investigators reportedly found a photo of McCoy in the car and text messages on the woman's phone that led them the consider McCoy, a suspect in her murder. In addition, they did not recover a firearm at the sceneWAFF reported.

Officials have not provided information on a motive for the killing, but the woman had recently told McCoy that she was pregnant.

"The case is being investigated as a homicide," Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said in the press release.

Local authorities have handed the case over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

McCoy was denied bond and is being held at Madison County jail on charges of capital murder of a person in a vehicle.

