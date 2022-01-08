Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son has died two days after being reported missing, the Irish singer-songwriter confirmed online.



In a heartbreaking tweet, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer told fans that her son Shane, who she shares with her ex, folk singer Donal Lunny, had "decided to end his earthly struggle."

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," the singer wrote in a heart-breaking tweet Friday (January 7). "May he rest in peace and my no one follow his example," she added. "My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."