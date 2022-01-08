Sinead O'Connor's 17-Year-Old Son Dead After Being Reported Missing

By Regina Park

January 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son has died two days after being reported missing, the Irish singer-songwriter confirmed online.

In a heartbreaking tweet, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer told fans that her son Shane, who she shares with her ex, folk singer Donal Lunny, had "decided to end his earthly struggle."

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," the singer wrote in a heart-breaking tweet Friday (January 7). "May he rest in peace and my no one follow his example," she added. "My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

According to reports, Shane had been reported missing on Thursday (January 6) after reportedly being on suicide watch at a South Dublin hospital.

Sinead took to social media after Shane went missing, threatening to sue the hospital "if anything happens to my son."

The singer continued to post tributes to Shane, dedicating a Bob Marley song to the teen on social media.

"This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us," she wrote.

Anyone who needs to talk can call The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 no matter the time of day. 

