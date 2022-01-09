Bob Saget Dead At Age 65

By Dave Basner

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. According to TMZ, the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security found Saget in his room and called authorities at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they responded, they pronounced him dead. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told TMZ, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."

Saget has been on a comedy tour recently and spent a lot of time playing in Florida. The trek, which started in September, had dates through May. On Saturday, he performed in Jacksonville and tweeted about it Sunday morning.

Saget is probably best known for his role as "Danny Tanner" on Full House. He played the part from 1987 through 1995. The wholesome character was a stark contrast to his stand-up comedy, which could get pretty raunchy. Bob also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. Recently, he reprised his role of "Danny Tanner" on Netflix's Full House reboot, Fuller House.

Saget leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

