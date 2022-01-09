Chris Brown Welcomes Third Child: Report

Chris Brown is reportedly now a father of three!

According to reports, the "No Guidance" singer welcomed his third child after model Diamond Brown gave birth to a baby girl on Friday (January 7).

The new mom took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the six pound, nine ounce newborn whose named Lovely Symphani Brown.

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown," the model wrote in the caption.



"My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..." the caption continued.