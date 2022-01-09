Chris Brown Welcomes Third Child: Report
By Regina Park
January 9, 2022
Chris Brown is reportedly now a father of three!
According to reports, the "No Guidance" singer welcomed his third child after model Diamond Brown gave birth to a baby girl on Friday (January 7).
The new mom took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the six pound, nine ounce newborn whose named Lovely Symphani Brown.
"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown," the model wrote in the caption.
"My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..." the caption continued.
Chris Brown is rumored to be the father of the child, but has not publicly confirmed his paternity. However, eagle-eyed fans did point out that the newborn's name resembles the singer's non-profit organization, Symphonic Love and have speculated he's the father after she announced her pregnancy in September on Instagram.
Chris and Diamond were first romantically linked in 2019.
The 32-year-old entertainer shares two-year-old son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris and welcomed his first child, seven-year-old Royalty, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman back in 2014.