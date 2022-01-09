Doja Cat Fan Arrested After Making Bomb Threat To Skip Concert Line

A Doja Cat fan is in jail Sunday (January 9) after making a bomb threat at her concert.

According to reports, the "Streets" singer was performing in Indianapolis Saturday (January 8) when an impatient fan concocted a scheme to skip the line at the venue.

A Deputy Police Chief confirmed to the IndyStar that "a fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line that he had a bomb in his backpack."

The police were called to the scene and no explosives were found, but the fan ended up in cuffs for unrelated, outstanding warrants.

A bomb threat is serious, scary and sensitive particularly now as people are on edge at large events following the recent Astroworld Festival tragedy.

"Just waited 4 hours to see doja cat for their [sic] to be a literal bomb threat (???) scariest moment of my actual life the ground was covered in ice and we were all running and slipping around literally so scary," one concertgoer tweeted.