Golden Globes 2022 Complete Winner's List

On Sunday (January 9), an unprecedented Golden Globes ceremony took place. Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the awards show was held without an audience or attendees. Instead of its usual pomp and circumstance, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Award from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles via social media and press releases.

While the show did not go on as planned, there were still trophies to be won by Hollywood's best and brightest. Here's the full list of winners from the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best television series — drama

Succession (Winner)

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Winner)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Best director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best television series — musical or comedy

Hacks (Winner)

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

West Side Story (Winner)

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best actor in a television series — drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession (Winner)

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture