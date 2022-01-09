Golden Globes 2022 Complete Winner's List

By Emily Lee

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday (January 9), an unprecedented Golden Globes ceremony took place. Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the awards show was held without an audience or attendees. Instead of its usual pomp and circumstance, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Award from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles via social media and press releases.

While the show did not go on as planned, there were still trophies to be won by Hollywood's best and brightest. Here's the full list of winners from the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best television series — drama

  • Succession (Winner)
  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Squid Game

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Winner)
  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

  • The Power of the Dog (Winner)
  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Dune
  • King Richard

Best director

  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)
  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
  • Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best television series — musical or comedy

  • Hacks (Winner)
  • The Great
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

  • West Side Story (Winner)
  • Cyrano
  • Don't Look Up
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best actor in a television series — drama

  • Jeremy Strong, Succession (Winner)
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)
  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst, ThePower of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (Winner)
  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Winner)
  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! (Winner)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

  • Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (Winner)
  • Marion Cotillard, Annette
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up 
  • Emma Stone, Cruella

Best actress in a television series — drama

  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (Winner)
  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Winner)
  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best screenplay — motion picture

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (Winner)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

  • Will Smith, King Richard (Winner)
  • Mahershala Ali,Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best original score

  • Dune, Hans Zimmer (Winner)
  • The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
  • Encanto, Germaine Franco
  • The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
  • Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Winner)
  • Anthony Anderson, black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries, or television film

  • Sarah Snook, Succession (Winner)
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Andie MacDowell, Maid
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries or television film

  • The Underground Railroad (Winner)
  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

  • O Yeong-su, Squid Game (Winner)
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

  • Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best motion picture — foreign language

  • Drive My Car (Winner)
  • Compartment No. 6
  • The Hand of God
  • A Hero
  • Parallel Mothers

Best motion picture — animated

  • Encanto (Winner)
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best original song

  • No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell (Winner)
  • King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison
  • Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
