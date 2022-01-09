Lizzo And Lil Yachty Go To War On TikTok Over Strange Viral Mustard Trend
January 9, 2022
There's plenty of viral trends involving food –– from the spicy salmon bowl that took over 2021 to all the recipe videos we all "save for later." But one snack that debuted on TikTok is polarizing and a truly a test of the tastebuds: mustard on fruit, specifically watermelon.
When the strange trend exploded on the platform in the summer of 2021 some people swore by the condiment concoction while many said they just couldn't bring themselves to ruin a good piece of summer fruit.
Among those brave enough to try it was "Rumors" musician and vegan Lizzo, who is bringing the trend back, only this time, she's using Oreos.
In response to the strange combo, rapper Lil Yachty took to TikTok to "snatch" the mustard from out of Lizzo's hands, which has only fueled a new, hilarious stitch war between the artists.
"You know this don't go on there," the "Oprah's Bank Account" rapper says in one the clips.
"Gimme this," Lizzo says in a response video, grabbing the mustard back. "You wrong," she adds, squeezing some of the yellow condiment on top of an apple.
In a clip that's been viewed over seven million times, Yachty declares the end of the battle, captioning it "NO MORE!!!!!!!"
The war isn't over, though.
On Saturday (January 8), Lizzo posted yet another strange food combo that she tried after getting inspired by a viral video. This time the snack is chili and cinnamon rolls.
