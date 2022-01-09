Lizzo And Lil Yachty Go To War On TikTok Over Strange Viral Mustard Trend

There's plenty of viral trends involving food –– from the spicy salmon bowl that took over 2021 to all the recipe videos we all "save for later." But one snack that debuted on TikTok is polarizing and a truly a test of the tastebuds: mustard on fruit, specifically watermelon.

When the strange trend exploded on the platform in the summer of 2021 some people swore by the condiment concoction while many said they just couldn't bring themselves to ruin a good piece of summer fruit.

Among those brave enough to try it was "Rumors" musician and vegan Lizzo, who is bringing the trend back, only this time, she's using Oreos.