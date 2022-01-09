Shaina Twain Is 'Proud Of' Taylor Swift For Breaking Country Chart Record

By Regina Park

January 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain is handing over the reigns to Taylor Swift.

The country music icon congratulated Taylor after the 32-year-old dethroned her as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. Since her debut, Taylor's albums have spent 99 weeks at the top, edging past Shania's 97-week record.

"Let's Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be broken," the 56-year-old singer wrote in a tweet last week. "The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 in spite of the hurdles," she added.

Taylor's latest feat comes after she took the top spot on the Country Album charts twice in 2021 following the release of her re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), which spent three and seven weeks at No. 1, respectively.

Though Taylor is the now the record holder among female artists, Garth Brooks maintains the all-time record title with 169 weeks, followed by Alabama who has a 125-week record and Willie Nelson with 106 weeks.

Taylor has cited Shania as one of her musical influences and recently shouted her out on TikTok while celebrating female country artists who venture into the pop genre.

"Learned from the best," Taylor captioned the video.

Shania made her own version of the trend, saluting Dolly Parton in her own separate post.

