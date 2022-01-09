Taylor's latest feat comes after she took the top spot on the Country Album charts twice in 2021 following the release of her re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), which spent three and seven weeks at No. 1, respectively.

Though Taylor is the now the record holder among female artists, Garth Brooks maintains the all-time record title with 169 weeks, followed by Alabama who has a 125-week record and Willie Nelson with 106 weeks.

Taylor has cited Shania as one of her musical influences and recently shouted her out on TikTok while celebrating female country artists who venture into the pop genre.



"Learned from the best," Taylor captioned the video.

Shania made her own version of the trend, saluting Dolly Parton in her own separate post.