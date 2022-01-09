The man suspected of killing Young Dolph has reportedly emerged on social media amid a manhunt for his arrest.

Memphis police issued a first-degree murder warrant for Justin Johnson, a local rapper who goes by the stage name Straight Drop, on Wednesday (January 6) ABC News reported.

On Saturday (January 8), a series of Instagram messages referencing the beloved Memphis rapper's November killing were posted to an account linked to Johnson.

"Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent," an Instagram story posted to the social media account known to be used for Straight Drop (@straightdroppp). "I'll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink," the post added.

It's unclear if Johnson is the one who made the post and if he has access to the account. Authorities are also unsure what the reference to "201" means, but the address to the Shelby County men's jail is 201 Poplar Avenue, the news outlet reported.