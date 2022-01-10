34 People Rescued After Chunk Of Ice Floats Away From Shore In Wisconsin

Thirty-four people were rescued after being stranded on a chunk of floating ice in Green Bay.

According to CNN, around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday (January 8), Brown County Sheriff's Office received a report that several people were stranded on a large chunk of ice that had broken off the shore of Point Comfort.

A release by the Brown County Sheriff's Office stated that within two hours of receiving the call, rescue teams were able to save all of those that were stuck on the ice.

"It is believed a barge that had gone through the Bay shortly before the ice breakage may have contributed to the destabilization of the ice," the Sheriff's office said.

When everyone was rescued, it is estimated that the ice chunk had traveled nearly a mile from the shore of where it had broken off.

"Although the chunk of ice remained fairly stable, its condition was deteriorating rapidly (and) cracking up as it moved with the open water pounding at the edge of it," the Sheriff's office noted.

Shane Nelson told FOX 11 that he and Robert Verhagen had been out ice fishing for the first time when the ice broke.

"It sounded like, almost, somebody fired a gun out there," Nelson stated. "We thought it was interesting, got out of our shanty, took a look and people were yelling on the ice 'we're separating.'"

It was reported that no one was injured during the incident and no medical attention was needed.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook about the rescue, saying:

"THE ICE RESCUE IS COMPLETE - 27 PEOPLE RESCUED. PLEASE AVOID THE ICE ALONG THE EAST SHORE OF THE BAY OF GREEN BAY! The Brown County Sheriff's Office, along with New Franken Fire, Green Bay Fire, WI DNR and the Coast Guard are actively working an ice rescue of more than 20 people off the shore of Point Comfort on the Bay of Green Bay. Barge traffic yesterday appears to have weakened the ice along the east shore of the Bay, therefore, the ice should be avoided for all recreational use. Please also avoid the roadways near Point Comfort as many emergency vehicles need to get in and out of that area."

In another post, the Sheriff's Office added photos that you can view below.