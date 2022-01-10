Bob Saget Talked About Still Loving Comedy In One Of His Final Interviews

By Emily Lee

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Last week, Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews before his tragic passing. The beloved actor and comedian virtually stopped by The Monsters in the Morning on Real Radio/WTKS-FM studio in Orlando to chat with Russ Rollins, Ryan, Carlos, Angel, Angelique, Savannah about his comedy shows, why laughter is the best medicine, and, of course, a few irreverent jokes along the way.

"Bob would be a guest on our show and stay for several days," Rollins said after news Saget's passing became public. "He told me we made him feel so comfortable he wanted to be a cast member. One of the sweetest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.”

During their chat, the 65-year-old comedian opened up—and joked—about the importance of comedy and laughter in all our lives. "You can make people laugh and it might not be their cup of tea, but you're doing something great for people. That's why I'm doing it," Saget said. "We all have the same joke, which is that laughter is the best medicine—no, it's actually Percocet," Saget joked. "Everybody has a version of that. Well, the other one is when they say, you know, if you could just make one person laugh, you're a really crappy comic," he continued with a laugh.

You can watch The Monsters in the Morning's final interview with Bob Saget here:

