Britney Spears Ex Husband Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Stalking

Last week, Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested and placed in Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee after violating an order of protection. He was also charged with aggravated stalking. His bond was set at $30,000.

This is not the only case open against Alexander at this time, either. The 40-year-old faced charges of driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance last January, as well.

TMZ now reports Alexander pleaded guilty to stalking an unidentified woman. Following his guilty plea, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking. He must also undergo random drug testing, as well as partake in a mental health screening.

Back in 2004, Spears and Alexander were briefly married while on a New Year's trip to Las Vegas. After 55 hours, the childhood friends had thir union annulled.

Though Spears has not spoken publicly about her brief marriage to Alexander for some time now, Alexander did recently open up their union after the #FreeBritney movement started to gain momentum. He claimed Spears' family and team forced her to end their relationship.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he claimed back in July 2021.

“So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was," he continued. "They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication. So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage … in the future if we felt the same way.”

Spears would ultimately go on to marry Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons. Following her split from Federline, Spears found love with Sam Asghari. The happy couple announced their engagement in September.