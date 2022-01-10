Cardi B & Kanye West Reportedly Shut Down Balenciaga Store For New Video

Cardi B and Kanye West are working together together on something big, and shut down the Balenciaga store in Miami to do so. Kanye, who recently changed his name to Ye, has made several trips to the store in the past two weeks; once to shop for an outfit on New Year’s Eve and followed by an impromptu trip with rapper Future.

Although details about the collab and video shoot are slim, fans are speculating that the upcoming video could be for Cardi B's highly anticipated, upcoming sophomore project --- which is rumored to be dropped at the top of the year.