Cast Of 'Full House' Mourns Devastating Loss Of Bob Saget

By Emily Lee

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday (January 9), Bob Saget was tragically found dead in an Orlando Hotel room following his latest comedy show. The police department released a statement that they did not believe foul play or drug use was involved in the beloved actor's sudden death. Saget was 65-years-old.

Saget was, of course, best known for his role as family patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House—a role he happily revived for Netflix's reboot Fuller House. During his time on both shows, Saget developed a close-knit bond off-set with his fellow cast members. Following news of his sudden passing, his co-stars paid tribute to Saget on social media.

In a statement to Page Six, Mary Kate and Ashely Olsen mourned Saget's loss:

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices