Cast Of 'Full House' Mourns Devastating Loss Of Bob Saget

On Sunday (January 9), Bob Saget was tragically found dead in an Orlando Hotel room following his latest comedy show. The police department released a statement that they did not believe foul play or drug use was involved in the beloved actor's sudden death. Saget was 65-years-old.

Saget was, of course, best known for his role as family patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House—a role he happily revived for Netflix's reboot Fuller House. During his time on both shows, Saget developed a close-knit bond off-set with his fellow cast members. Following news of his sudden passing, his co-stars paid tribute to Saget on social media.