Cast Of 'Full House' Mourns Devastating Loss Of Bob Saget
By Emily Lee
January 10, 2022
On Sunday (January 9), Bob Saget was tragically found dead in an Orlando Hotel room following his latest comedy show. The police department released a statement that they did not believe foul play or drug use was involved in the beloved actor's sudden death. Saget was 65-years-old.
Saget was, of course, best known for his role as family patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House—a role he happily revived for Netflix's reboot Fuller House. During his time on both shows, Saget developed a close-knit bond off-set with his fellow cast members. Following news of his sudden passing, his co-stars paid tribute to Saget on social media.
I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022
I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022
I’ll never let go, brother. Love you❤️ https://t.co/FYgrfqmdRq— Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022
In a statement to Page Six, Mary Kate and Ashely Olsen mourned Saget's loss:
“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”