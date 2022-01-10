Good Samaritan Dies After Jumping Onto Subway Track To Save Attack Victim

A Good Samaritan was killed while saving the life of an assault victim in New York City. Authorities said that a gang of teens approached the victim at a subway stop in the Bronx and threatened him with a knife.

The gang then started attacking the victim, causing him to fall onto the tracks. A bystander saw what happened and leaned over the edge of the track, and tried to flag down the conductor to stop the train.

The train was unable to stop and struck the Good Samaritan, who was identified as 38-year-old Roland Hueston.

The train struck the Hueston, pinning his leg between the train and the track. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His heroic actions prevented the train from hitting the assault victim, who was hospitalized with a broken arm.

"He died the way he lived, helping people," Hueston's mother, Milicent, told the New York Daily News. "There is no greater love than this, that a man lay down his life for his fellow man. That's the way he lived, and that's the way he died."

The suspects involved in the assault then fled the station in different directions.

The New York City Police Department said it is looking for at least 12 individuals allegedly involved in the vicious attack and released photos taken from surveillance cameras in the subway station.

Officials did not say why the gang attacked the victim, though witnesses claimed he appeared intoxicated and was arguing with the teens before the attack began.