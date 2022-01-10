iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2022: How to Watch

Rock fans are about to kick off 2022 in the best way because the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One is officially here, and a star-studded lineup of alternative rock's biggest artists and bands will be taking over the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 15th.

The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO includes performances from Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, twenty one pilots, Kings of Leon, Willow, All Time Low and Måneskin, and it's all hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally-syndicated "The Woody Show."

Woody explained of his hosting duties ahead of the show, "I’m psyched! When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!"

Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com or the LiveXLive app. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

For updates, exclusive content and more throughout the show, follow along with the hashtag #iHeartALT2022 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. For more information, head over to iHeartRadio.com/ALTer EGO.