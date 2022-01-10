James Mtume, 'Juicy Fruit' Singer & Jazz Legend, Dead At 76

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The music world has lost another icon with the passing of James Mtume. The legendary Jazz and Funk singer, known for his Grammy Award winning, highly sampled track "Juicy Fruit" has died at the age of 76. The news of Mtume's death was confirmed by Lisa Lucas, the daughter of the star's longtime creative partner Reggie Lucas, who shared via Twitter:

“So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed."

Friends, family and fans of Mtume's work took to social media to mourn the loss of the star after news of his sudden made its rounds on the Internet. Grammy Award winning singer Stephanie Mills shared in a statement:

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend and producer #JamesMtume. He was so brilliant and an amazing music mind. The work chemistry we had was second to none. I will continue to lift you up through our music."

Roots legend Questlove penned a heartfelt message to Mtume, writing:

"It’s really not doing justice listing accomplishments. Right now. Thank you James Mtume for all the wisdom & love & respect you’ve shown me & my brothers over the years. #JamesMtume."

Although Mtume scored several of his biggest hits in the late 70's, he earn credits on recordings well into the 90's and 2000's for artists including Notorious BIG, Mary J Blige and K-Ci & JoJo. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mtume's loved ones at this time.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices