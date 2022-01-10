Kate Middleton celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend. On Sunday (January 9), the Duchess of Cambridge turned 40. In honor of the special occasion, Kate posed for a series of stunning portraits taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi at London's Kew Gardens. The portraits will be part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.

Though Kate is often seen attending her many public engagements throughout the year, it's rare for the future Queen Consort to release a personal statement of any kind. Following the release of her photos, as well as the numerous well wishes she received on her birthday, Kate put a short but sweet statement to show her gratitude.

"Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C," she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram.

In case you missed Kate's new portraits, you can see all three of them below: