Major Change To New York Giants Front Office Announced

The New York Giants Senior Vice President and General Manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement on Monday (January 10) hours after the conclusion of the 2020-21 NFL regular season.

Gettleman informed Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch about his decision ahead of Sunday's 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team before officially announcing his decision to players and coaches prior to their final team meeting on Monday, according to a news release.

"It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise," said Gettleman. "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them."

"We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise," Mara and Tisch said in a joint statement. "He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement."