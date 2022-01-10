Photos: Minnesota Man Rams Truck Into Fire Station To Attack Woman Inside

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 10, 2022

Photo: Hennepin County Jail

A man ran his truck into a fire station, trying to attack a woman that was inside.

According to Fox 9, a woman went to the Blaisdell Avenue fire station for help when a man driving a truck would not stop following her on Thursday night (January 6).

The man, identified as 52-year-old Shawn Coates, drove his truck up to the fire station and firefighters tried to put themselves between the woman and the truck. Police say Coates did not stop inching toward firefighters with his vehicle.

To keep the woman safe, firefighters opened the bay doors to safely get her inside the station, but Coates drove past the firefighters and rammed into the station's bay doors.

The firemen then used tools, such as an ax, to try and stop his car from moving anymore, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The firefighters were able to detain Coates after he "squared up" with the fire captain and he was then taken into custody by police.

When Coates was transported to Hennepin County Jail, the charges state that it took six to seven deputies to hold and detain him.

Coates was charged on Friday (January 7) with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of threats of violence and third-degree criminal property damage.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.

