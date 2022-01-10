The Bears Have Started To Fire People: See Who They Just Got Rid Of

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made two major moves hours after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reports the Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

Pace was hired as the Bears' general manager in 2015 and brought in Nagy's predecessor, John Fox, as his first coaching hire, which led to a 14-34 stretch during his first three seasons.

Nagy was hired as Chicago's head coach in 2018 and saw immediate success during his first season, which included a 12-4 first-place finish in the NFC North and playoff appearance.