This Cleveland-Area Food Truck Is The Best One In Ohio

Grabbing a quick meal from a food truck is a rising trend, and there’s no shortage of options. Luckily, foodies in Cleveland don’t have to search far to find the best food truck in the entire state.

That’s because Eat This, Not That!, the ultimate food content hub, highlighted the best food truck in every state: “Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone.” So, which one stands out the most in the Buckeye State? Zydeco Bistro. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says it’s the best one:

“It might be far away from Louisiana, but Cleveland's Zydeco Bistro is famous for its authentic gourmet Cajun and Creole cuisine, including seafood Po' boy sandwiches and jambalaya.”

Zydeco Bistro states online that the food truck remains closed during the winter months, and will hit the road again in April. The food truck and catering service is booking private catering and public events, and offers orders for pickup and carryout at Sonnets Coffee and Whisky Bar in Wadsworth.

