This Food Truck Is The Best One In Nebraska

Grabbing a quick meal from a food truck is a rising trend, and there’s no shortage of options. Luckily, foodies in eastern Nebraska don’t have to search far to find the best food truck in the entire state.

That’s because Eat This, Not That!, the ultimate food content hub, highlighted the best food truck in every state: “Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone.” So, which one stands out the most in the Cornhusker State? Nitro Burger. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says it’s the best one:

“When all you want is a good, juicy burger, Lincoln's Nitro Burger is the food truck to visit. They are known for their quality aromatically seasoned burgers and sandwiches with made-from-scratch sauces.”

Nitro Bistro is hailed as “a unique, custom built gourmet food truck & mobile diner… We serve up the best and might we add, healthiest in twisted traditional street food cuisine.”

