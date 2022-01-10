Volunteer Group 'Scarf-Bombs' Minneapolis Park, Leaves Warm Clothes Out

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 10, 2022

Parks around the Twin Cities area may have a few winter clothing items lying around.

According to KSTP 5, One Good Deed, a local community service organization, placed a bunch of warm clothing around multiple parks on Sunday afternoon (January 9).

They place hats, gloves and scarves around the parks and call it "scarf-bombing."

"So everything that we put out has a tag on it. That says, 'Take me. I'm not lost. I'm yours,'" Michelle Christensen, the founder of One Good Deed, told KSTP 5.

The idea is to give to those who are in need warm clothes.

"It's meant for anybody that needs anything, whether it's food, long johns and we have some stuffed animals out," Christensen added. 

The organization had over 75 volunteers gather together at Loring and Kellogg Parks to help "scarf-bomb."

"We're hoping someone comes through who needs a cute little pair of boots for their child to bring them joy," volunteer Lori Peterson noted. "I did grow up without some things like this, without a real warm pair of winter boots."

Now, with the help of volunteers, over 10,000 donations of winter clothing are hanging around Minneapolis parks.

"They're gifts to keep people warm during these terribly cold times like today," Andrea Wiley, another volunteer, told KSTP 5.

"We all have caring and compassionate hearts, and we want to just let others know that they're cared for and accounted for. They're seen," Christensen added.

If you'd like to get involved and help out with One Good Deed, you can visit their Facebook page here.

I'm *still* floating on the Cloud of Kindness created during our Scarf Bombing event yesterday, such a wonderful...

Posted by One Good Deed on Monday, January 10, 2022
