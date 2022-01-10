'Wut up Dawg?': Georgia Bulldogs Mascot Meets Butler University Counterpart

By Kelly Fisher

January 10, 2022

Kentucky v Georgia
Photo: Getty Images

Excitement is ramping up for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game is set for Monday night (January 10) in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before the championship game, Georgia’s beloved bulldog got a warm welcome to the Hoosier State from a fellow canine: Butler Blue IV, Butler University’s mascot. Butler Blue IV posted a photo on Twitter with Uga. Both dogs were donning jerseys with their university’s initials to root for their respective college teams. Naturally, people loved seeing the two beloved mascots unite before the championship game:

Atlanta-based 11 Alive notes that Butler Blue IV is an English bulldog. Reporter Maria Martin shared a video, courtesy of Butler University, of Blue and Uga meeting in Indiana. “I AM NOT OKAY,” she wrote. “A meeting of the best bulldogs in the land.”

“We'll look back on that win and that'll be great, but we're focused on the task ahead, and that's the objective,” head coach Kirby Smart told ESPN after winning against Michigan on December 31. “They worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it's another one-game season.”

