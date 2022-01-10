'Wut up Dawg?': Georgia Bulldogs Mascot Meets Butler University Counterpart

Excitement is ramping up for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game is set for Monday night (January 10) in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before the championship game, Georgia’s beloved bulldog got a warm welcome to the Hoosier State from a fellow canine: Butler Blue IV, Butler University’s mascot. Butler Blue IV posted a photo on Twitter with Uga. Both dogs were donning jerseys with their university’s initials to root for their respective college teams. Naturally, people loved seeing the two beloved mascots unite before the championship game: