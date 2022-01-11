Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup: Machine Gun Kelly, Stevie Nicks, J. Cole & More

Bonnaroo's 2020 dates were canceled and the pandemic-delayed 2021 festival was originally scheduled to take place in September, but remnants from the deadly Hurricane Ida swept through Tennessee and turned The Farm into a flooded, muddy mess. After trying everything they could to keep the festival moving forward, organizers ultimately had to cancel the event.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the festival said at the time. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."