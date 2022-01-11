Dole Prepackaged Salads Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

Dole has announced a recall of its prepackaged salads due to concerns over listeria contamination. The salads were processed at production facilities in Soledad, California, and Springfield, Ohio, and were shipped to stores in dozens of states.

Those states include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

They were sold at various grocery stores across the country under both the Dole brand name and other names, including Marketside, President's Choice, Kroger, and Little Salad Bar.

The recalled bags of salad have a product lot code beginning with the letters "W" or "B" and "Best if Used By" dates between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022. Consumers who still have the recalled products should throw them away immediately.

Dole said the voluntary recall was the result of routine testing, which found traces of listeria on the equipment used to harvest raw iceberg lettuce.

There have been no reports of illness from the recalled salads. Symptoms of listeria include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In rare cases, the infection can be fatal.