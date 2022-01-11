Four Michigan Cities Make List Of Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
By Hannah DeRuyter
January 12, 2022
As travel has begun to surge again, bed bugs have also popped up more frequently in various cities across the United States.
Bed bugs are known for rapidly populating. "Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don't realize it," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices can make them hard to control, which is why involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended."
To keep people aware of bed bugs and which cities are more likely to have them, Orkin released a list of the top U.S. cities for bed bugs. They conducted their study "based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2020 – November 30, 2021.
So, which Michigan areas made the list of the top U.S. cities for bed bugs?
- No. 4: Detroit
- No. 11: Grand Rapids
- No. 23: Flint
- No. 48: Lansing
According to the report, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs in America:
- Chicago, Illinois
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- New York, New York
- Detroit, Michigan
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Washington, DC
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Los Angeles, California
- Champaign, Illinois
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- St. Louis, Missouri
- San Francisco, California
- Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Flint, Michigan
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Richmond, Virginia
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Buffalo, New York
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Toledo, Ohio
- Dayton, Ohio
- South Bend, Indiana
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Davenport, Iowa
- Wayne, Indiana
- Youngstown, Ohio
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Miami, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Houston, Texas
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Seattle, Washington
- Peoria, Illinois
- Orlando, Florida
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Lansing, Michigan
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Lincoln, Nebraska
Click here to see the full report.