Jay-Z Calls Out Federal Government For Holding Inmate Over Chicken Meal

When Jay-Z speaks, everyone listens.

The music moguls latest quarrel is with the Federal Government for refusing to release to a man who's served 14 years for marijuana. According to reports, the inmate is being held due to a situation regarding a leftover prison meal. Hov's legal team has been working for the release of 56-year old Valon Vailes who was found guilty by a jury in 2007 for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than one ton of marijuana from 2003 to 2007.

Vailes, who was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, wrote a letter to Jay-Z with the hopes that the star could assist him and getting his sentenced reduced. However, Hov's legal team says the Federal Government isn't budging on Vailes sentence, due to some "ticky-tac prison offenses". Alex Spiro, an attorney for Jay-Z's team, says although Vailes meets all the criteria for an early release, him prosecutors won't allow it because Vailes reportedly snuck some leftover chicken from the prison mess hall to his cell. Spiro says Vailes is also getting reprimanded for using a piece of his prison uniform as "workout equipment."