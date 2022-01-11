Lopez and Affleck reunited last year, nearly twenty years after they called off their engagement. Though the happily reunited couple definitely isn't hiding their rekindled romance from the public, they haven't revealed much about how they came back together after all those years.

While sitting down with the Wall Street Journal recently, however, Affleck teased the "beautiful" story of their renewed relationship. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me," he told the outlet. "And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. And it is a good story. It’s a great story.”

“Maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out," he teased, before adding: "and then I’ll light it on fire."

Though Affleck and Lopez aren't hiding their relationship from the public, Affleck explained why he wants to keep the details of their romance private. “You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world," he explained. "I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and straightforward way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.”

Earlier this year, a source told People that Affleck and Lopez are "madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives." Another source added: "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

It seems things can only go up from here for these two, especially with Lopez's mindful intentions for the year to come.