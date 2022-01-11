Justice Department Creating New Unit Focused On Domestic Terrorism

By Bill Galluccio

January 11, 2022

Justice Dept. And UK's National Crime Agency Officials Announce Large Scale Hacking Charge Against Russian National
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Department of Justice is creating a new unit focused solely on investigating violent domestic extremists. The unit will be part of the National Security Division, which is overseen by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen.

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Olsen told lawmakers that the new unit will "augment our existing approach" to fighting domestic terrorism.

"This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country," Olsen said.

He noted that the number of FBI investigations into violent domestic extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

"We face an elevated threat from domestic violent extremists - that is, individuals in the United States who seek to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of domestic social or political goals," Olsen told lawmakers. "We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies."

Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the FBI's national security branch, also testified in front of the committee and said the biggest threats are from lone-wolf attackers or small groups who become radicalized online.

"Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists advocating for the superiority of the white race and anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists ... present the most lethal threat," she testified.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices