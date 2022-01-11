Lady Gaga Reveals The Unexpected Actor She Wants To Work With Next

As Oscar nominations get closer, Lady Gaga continues to garner a ton of buzz for her role starring turn in House of Gucci. Gaga was part of a star-studded ensemble cast for the film, which included Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Adam Driver. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Gaga reflected on her time working with such talented actors, as well as shared who she hopes to work with next.

"My gosh, there are so many actors that I would love to work with," Gaga said. "Al Pacino was certainly one of them. I'm very proud to call him my friend. I wanted to work with Jared. I wanted to work with Adam. I wanted to work with Jeremy Irons. I wanted to work with Salma Hayek."

"I have to say, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, Tom Hanks, I would love to work with Tom Hanks," she gushed. "I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time."

Hanks, of course, has been nominated for an Academy Award six times over his long career in Hollywood. He took him the trophy twice, once for Philadelphia in 1993 and again in 1994 for Forest Gump. He went on to win the Icon Award in 2014 for Sully, as well.

Another actor Gaga looks up to and would love to collaborate with is, unsurprisingly, Meryl Streep. "I've always looked up to Meryl Streep," Gaga said. "She is the greatest female actress of all time. Her commitment to her role is unparalleled."

Streep has been nominated for an astounding twenty-one Academy Awards, making her the most nominated actor of all time. She's taken home the Oscar three times throughout her career—once for Best Supporting Actress in Kramer vs. Kramer back in 1979 and twice for Best Actress for Sophie’s Choice in 1982 and The Iron Lady in 2011.

While Gaga is an Academy Award winner herself—she took home the Best Original Song trophy in 2019—she has yet to snag an Oscar for acting. We'll just have to wait and see if she ends up nabbing a nomination next month for House of Gucci.