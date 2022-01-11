Medical Helicopter Crashes Next To Pennsylvania Church

An infant and three crew members were on board when a medical helicopter crashed next to a church in residential area in southeast Pennsylvania.

WPVI Action News reports the medevac was found crashed near the entrance of the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church located at the intersection of Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township in Delaware County -- which is located just west of Philadelphia -- shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (January 11).

Sources told WPVI that the medevac was traveling to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia from Maryland when the accident took place.

The source confirmed no life-threatening injuries have been reported to the four individuals who were on the ground after the crash Tuesday afternoon.

The three crew members were transported to Lankenau Medical Center, while the infant patient was taken to Children's Hosptial of Philadelphia.

Photos of the crash were shared by WPVI and the Twitter account @PhillyFireNews.