Prize-Winning Show Dog Stolen In CarJacking, Reunited With Owner

A prize-winning show dog has been reunited with his owner after he was stolen during a carjacking.

According to FOX 9, over the weekend, Michelle Baker had her van stolen from a hotel in St. Paul, inside the van was her 2.5-year-old boxer, Jasper.

Baker was in St. Paul for the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. She left her van running with Jasper inside while she ran into the Envision Hotel to grab a cup of coffee.

The hotel thinks that the man that stole the van was sitting in the hotel lobby waiting for a taxi.

On Monday (January 10), Baker and the St. Paul police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect.