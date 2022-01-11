Prize-Winning Show Dog Stolen In CarJacking, Reunited With Owner

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 11, 2022

A prize-winning show dog has been reunited with his owner after he was stolen during a carjacking.

According to FOX 9, over the weekend, Michelle Baker had her van stolen from a hotel in St. Paul, inside the van was her 2.5-year-old boxer, Jasper.

Baker was in St. Paul for the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. She left her van running with Jasper inside while she ran into the Envision Hotel to grab a cup of coffee.

The hotel thinks that the man that stole the van was sitting in the hotel lobby waiting for a taxi.

On Monday (January 10), Baker and the St. Paul police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect.

💵💰$10,000 CASH REWARD💰💵 💔🛑This is the scum bag that stole my van with my whole world inside it. please if you know this...

Posted by Michelle Cramblett Baker on Monday, January 10, 2022

Within 15 minutes of sharing the photo, Baker told FOX 9 that a childhood friend of the suspect called her and gave two addresses for the man.

Baker said she went to one address and spoke with the man who had taken the van. The suspect said he drove the vehicle to where the taxi was supposed to take him and left it. He also noted that he did not know there was a dog in the back.

She added that they drove to where the man said he left the van and found Jasper still locked inside.

Baker wrote the good news on Facebook and attached photos of her reunited with Jasper.

"Jasper has been found and is alive very cold and hungry but we have him back!!!!!"

Jasper has been found and is alive very cold and hungry but we have him back!!!!!￼

Posted by Michelle Cramblett Baker on Monday, January 10, 2022
