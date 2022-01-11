This Is How Much A Cup Of Coffee Costs In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

January 11, 2022

Young owner of coffee cafe service customer.
Photo: Getty Images

Some Americans need coffee to get started in the morning. With many cafes and the rapid expansion of Starbucks over the years, it's no secret that this drink is a certified staple of American culture.

You may be paying more or less for a cup of coffee depending on where you live, according to a recent study by CashNetUSA. Researchers found the average price for a cup of Joe in every state.

"Our World Coffee Index 2021 highlighted the cost of coffee in every country in the world, but this time we wanted to shift our focus to the United States exclusively," writer Bonnie P. explains. "So we used Menuwithprice.com to gather the prices of over 10,000 coffee shops across 2,500 cities in the US."

The average price for a cup of coffee in Oregon is $2.83!

This puts the Beaver State on the expensive end, according to data. In fact, it's among states with the least affordable coffee compared to residents' income. Eugene was one of the most expensive cities to grab a cup of coffee, coming in the No. 9 spot overall compared to other cities.

Seattle was ranked No. 1 when it came to the most expensive coffee. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is the most affordable place to pick up a cup of Joe.

Here are the cheapest states to purchase a cup of coffee:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. New Jersey
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Iowa
  5. Delaware
  6. North Dakota
  7. Missouri
  8. Ohio
  9. Michigan
  10. Virginia

Click here to check out the full study.

