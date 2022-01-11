This Washington Spot Is Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

It's cuffing season! While some people are looking to find a partner to warm up with this winter, others may be up to something spicier. Infidelity happens everywhere, but it may be happening in some places more than others.

"Increased proximity to our partner during lockdown has led many relationships to get stale sexually," according to psychotherapist Lucy Beresford. "But although three-quarters of people are having less or no sex with their partner, over half of people still long for sexual fulfillment. That disappointment is fueling the search for intimacy outside the marriage."

Notorious dating site Ashley Madison has the scoop on where cheating happens the most in the United States. Using data from its 70 million users, it recently released its annual report on infidelity across the nation.

Out of the 20 Americans cities on the list, one Washington city was featured, as well: Spokane.

Here are the full rankings:

Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas, Nevada Cincinnati, Ohio St. Louis, Missouri Boise, Idaho Saint Paul, Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota Tampa, Florida Buffalo, New York Spokane, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Denver, Co Cleveland, OH Anchorage, AK Colorado Springs, CO Baton Rouge, LA Tucson, AZ Reno, NV

Click here to check out the full study.