Three Illinois Cities Make List Of Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 12, 2022

Bed Bug
Photo: Getty Images

As travel has begun to surge again, bed bugs have also popped up more frequently in various cities across the United States.

Bed bugs are known for rapidly populating. "Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don't realize it," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices can make them hard to control, which is why involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended."

To keep people aware of bed bugs and which cities are more likely to have them, Orkin released a list of the top U.S. cities for bed bugs. They conducted their study "based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2020 – November 30, 2021.

So, which Illinois areas made the list of the top U.S. cities for bed bugs?

  • No. 1: Chicago
  • No. 13: Champaign
  • No. 45: Peoria

According to the report, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs in America:

  1. Chicago, Illinois
  2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  3. New York, New York
  4. Detroit, Michigan
  5. Baltimore, Maryland
  6. Indianapolis, Indiana
  7. Washington, DC
  8. Cleveland, Ohio
  9. Columbus, Ohio
  10. Cincinnati, Ohio
  11. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  12. Los Angeles, California
  13. Champaign, Illinois
  14. Atlanta, Georgia
  15. Charlotte, North Carolina
  16. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
  17. Denver, Colorado
  18. St. Louis, Missouri
  19. San Francisco, California
  20. Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
  21. Greenville, South Carolina
  22. Charleston, West Virginia
  23. Flint, Michigan
  24. Raleigh, North Carolina
  25. Norfolk, Virginia
  26. Richmond, Virginia
  27. Omaha, Nebraska
  28. Buffalo, New York
  29. Knoxville, Tennessee
  30. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  31. Toledo, Ohio
  32. Dayton, Ohio
  33. South Bend, Indiana
  34. Nashville, Tennessee
  35. Davenport, Iowa
  36. Wayne, Indiana
  37. Youngstown, Ohio
  38. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  39. Miami, Florida
  40. Tampa, Florida
  41. Houston, Texas
  42. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  43. Greensboro, North Carolina
  44. Seattle, Washington
  45. Peoria, Illinois
  46. Orlando, Florida
  47. Lexington, Kentucky
  48. Lansing, Michigan
  49. Louisville, Kentucky
  50. Lincoln, Nebraska

Click here to see the full report.

