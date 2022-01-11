Woman, Teen Jumps Into Icy Pond To Save Children In Arapahoe County

A woman and a 16-year-old boy are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue three children who fell through ice in the Denver metro area over the weekend.

First responders and authorities got an ice rescue call Sunday afternoon (January 9) at a pond in the middle of an apartment complex in the 9100 block of E. Florida Avenue, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say five children were playing in the area until three of them fell into a 15-foot-deep icy pond.

Officials learned a woman rescued two of the children, while the teenager saved the third victim. When South Metro Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a 6-year-old girl not breathing when she was first pulled out.