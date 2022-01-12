Adele first teased this music video last week, telling her fans she was feeling "rested and re-set" and "ready for 2022." She went on to tease that "there’s so much coming" this year.

After the video dropped, Adele gushed about the experience she had making it on Instagram with her signature sense of humor. "I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic, to say the least," she wrote.



"We filmed this one on the day 'Easy On Me' dropped, there were a million things going on all at once, " she continued. "But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun. Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skedaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my 'I’m a hot mess' song in!"